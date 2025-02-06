Toyota to begin production at its battery plant in North Carolina

Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC) is Toyota’s first in-house battery manufacturing plant outside Japan. It is now ready to begin production and will start shipping batteries for North American electrified vehicles in April 2025.

The TBMNC, a US$14bn battery facility, is the Japanese giant’s 11th manufacturing plant in the United States. It will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The new plant will also support 5,000 new jobs.

The new battery plant is part of Toyota’s ‘best-in-town’ approach. This approach is centered on investing and producing locally, contributing to the local community and offering products tailored to local needs. Toyota’s total US investment stands at US$49bn, which supports more than 280,000 jobs in the industry.

Once operational, the plant will host six production lines, four for hybrids and two dedicated lines for all-electric cars.