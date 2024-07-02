TI Fluid Systems opens new Michigan facility for development of thermal management systems.

TI Fluid Systems, a manufacturer of thermal management and fluid handling systems, has officially opened its new e-Mobility Innovation Center (eMIC) in Auburn Hills, Michigan. This 4,460m2 facility is designed to foster collaboration with customers and simplify the development of thermal management systems for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles in North America.

The Auburn Hills eMIC has incorporated TI’s Core Competency model, integrating virtual engineering, designing, processing, prototyping, product testing and vehicle testing into a single location. The company says this incorporation will reduce the development time for prototype thermal management components and systems from six months to just two weeks. Additionally, it can reportedly achieve system-weight reductions of up to 60% and overall cost savings of up to 30%. The facility is equipped with technology for rapid prototyping, including 3D printing and injection molding, as well as two vehicle lifts and 42 electric vehicle charging stations. This setup aims to help customers navigate the complex transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Hans Dieltjens, president and CEO of TI Fluid Systems, said, “Our all-new Auburn Hills eMIC represents a significant step forward in automotive thermal management development in North America. It enables us and our customers to speed up development, nurture collaboration and promote innovation, which is crucial for the continued progress of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles in this continent and beyond.”

Since 2022, TI Fluid Systems has opened five eMICs worldwide, each located in a key region for automotive and e-mobility development: China, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the USA.

“The construction of five eMICs in key e-mobility development regions across the world underlines our commitment to supporting our customers to remain competitive in a fast-changing automotive landscape. It also highlights the difference that an innovative approach to thermal management can have in the efficiency, performance and cost of an electric vehicle,” Dieltjens continued.