Honda EV Hub prepares for flexible production

Honda has outlined the new approach it will use to manufacture EVs by late 2025 at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio. It will result in Honda building internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid-electric, and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) on the same production lines.

With an investment of over US$1bn, the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), East Liberty Auto Plant (ELP) and Anna Engine Plant (AEP) have been retooled and structured to create a work environment that is kinder to humans and the environment.

“The Honda EV Hub provides Honda with the flexibility to produce ICE, hybrid-electric and EV models on the same production lines so we can quickly respond to shifting customer needs and market conditions,” said Bob Schwyn, senior vice president at Honda Development & Manufacturing of America.

The EV Hub will begin EV production in late 2025 with the Acura RSX EV, followed by Honda EV models based on the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 prototypes that debuted at CES 2025. Honda also used the show to debut its original vehicle operating system (OS), the ASIMO OS, for use in Honda 0 Series models.

The Japanese car maker announced plans to establish the EV Hub in October 2022, based on its vision to make zero-emissions vehicles represent 100% of its sales by 2040.

Meanwhile, Honda and LG have committed to invest US$3.5bn in a new JV battery facility, L-H Battery Company, with the overall investment projected to reach US$4.4bn. The facility will have an annual capacity of approximately 40GWh, with production expected to start in late 2025.

In addition to serving as the starting point for global production of the new Honda 0 Series EVs, the Honda EV Hub will play a critical role in developing knowledge and expertise in EV technology and production to be shared with other Honda plants in North America and other parts of the world.