GKN Automotive completes construction of new manufacturing site in Hungary

Drive system manufacturer GKN Automotive has announced the completion of its new 29,000m2 manufacturing site in Felsőzsolca, northeastern Hungary. The location was chosen to ensure the company remains close to its OEM customers.

With 420,000 cars and 1.9 million engines produced in Hungary annually, GKN made decided to invest in the region to enable vehicle OEMs to benefit from a nearby Tier 1 supplier.

the site will come online in October and will manufacture sideshafts, with approximately 230,000 units to be built between October and December. The new facility features a production and logistics hall, office building, and an engineering center with testing facilities.

The plant joins GKN Automotive’s existing network of production sites in the region, including Oleśnica in Poland and Zreče in Slovenia. Further down the line, these facilities will also be used to support the ever-growing demand for e-drive systems and components.

“We’re delighted to be opening our new manufacturing facility in Hungary, which has become a key location for many of our customers,” said Markus Bannert, CEO, GKN Automotive. “Once production begins in October, this site will be strategically important in delivering our market-leading sideshafts, for which there is growing demand.”