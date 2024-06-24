Ferrari initiates production at e-building for manufacturing diverse powertrains

Ferrari has inaugurated its new e-building, a factory dedicated to producing cars with internal combustion engines, hybrids and the company’s first electric model. The event was attended by Italian president Sergio Mattarella, along with Ferrari’s chairman John Elkann, vice chairman Piero Ferrari, CEO Benedetto Vigna and representatives of the Ferrari workforce.

Designed by MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects, the e-building will enhance Ferrari’s production flexibility. Ferrari says this facility embodies the principle of technological neutrality by housing the production and development of internal combustion engines, hybrid engines and new electric motors.

Integrating the production of the entire range in a single building allows Ferrari to reorganize and efficiently allocate production activities among its existing Maranello facilities, aiming to increase its adaptability to production needs.

The e e-building will also produce strategic electrical components, including high-voltage batteries, electric motors and axles.

Environmental focus

The building, designed for high energy performance, features more than 3,000 solar panels on the roof, generating 1.3MW of power. By the end of the year, following the shutdown of the tri-generation plant, the building will be entirely powered by renewable energy from both internal and external sources.

Ferrari says several solutions have been implemented to reuse energy and rainwater in the production cycle. For example, more than 60% of the energy used for battery and motor testing will be recovered and redirected to power new processes. The plant is located north of the Ferrari campus, on redeveloped land without additional land consumption, replacing obsolete and inefficient industrial structures.

Workforce and community

The e-building will prioritze the training and well-being of workers, featuring dedicated training spaces.

The training program for new line workers began two years ago, focusing on skills and processes for new systems and products, particularly electric motors. This training aims to complement Ferrari’s existing mechanical and electronic expertise and introduce new competencies in chemistry and battery assembly.

“We are honored to have President Mattarella with us for the inauguration of the e-building, a plant that combines the centrality of the people in the workplace with respect for the environment,” commented Ferrari’s president, John Elkann. “Investing in our territory is essential to prepare ourselves for Ferrari’s future with confidence and confirms our commitment to Italian excellence and to our country.”