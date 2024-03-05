BMW Group begins construction of high-voltage battery assembly plant in Thailand

Construction has begun on BMW Group’s local manufacturing facility for Gen-5 high-voltage batteries in Rayong, Thailand.

With this build, the OEM is readying another production facility to manufacture fully electric vehicles. BEV production is scheduled to start in Thailand in the second half of 2025.

The manufacturing facility will have a footprint of 4,000m2. A new assembly line will convert imported battery cells into modules, which will then be integrated into high-voltage batteries.

Employees will undergo comprehensive training programs, which will be delivered in the global production network with the aim of improving the technical skills of local staff.

“Local production of high-voltage batteries in Rayong is the next logical step in the continued electrification of our production network,” said Milan Nedeljković, board member for production at BMW. “Once again, the principle of ‘local for local’ applies, supporting economic development, employment opportunities and knowledge transfer in Thailand and the ASEAN region.”

BMW Group has invested more than THB1.6bn (US$44.7m) in the project.

The construction work began after a ceremony with representatives of the Thai government in attendance, alongside Nedeljković (fifth from left below) and the German ambassador to Thailand, Ernst Reichel (fourth from left below).

