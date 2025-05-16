Mercedes-Benz Trucks expands battery-electric truck portfolio

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has announced the expansion of it battery-electric truck portfolio based on the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600. The expanded portfolio will include semitrailer tractors and platform chassis with additional wheelbases, variants with two battery packs as well as alternative long cab variants of the proven Actros design in different roof shapes.

The vehicles will feature the characteristics of the second-generation eActros e-truck, which was designed for heavy-duty long-distance haulage. The eActros 600, which was introduced last year with the ProCabin, features an in-house-developed electric drive axle, lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) and 800V onboard voltage, and the updated Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 and assistance systems. The first new models will be available to order from the autumn.

Achim Puchert, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, said, “Our goal is to drive the industry’s decarbonization at high speed by electrifying more and more transport applications. The areas of application and thus the needs of our customers for battery-electric trucks are very diverse, especially with regard to payload and range. With the new variants, which will build on the strengths of the eActros 600, we want to offer our customers the best from the Mercedes-Benz Trucks modular system and support them in managing their transport solutions with battery-electricity and economically.”

As part of the portfolio expansion, production of the first-generation eActros 300/400 will be discontinued by the end of the year; production of the eEconic will continue.

The eActros 600 battery

The eActros 600 has three battery packs, each with 207kWh, offering an installed total capacity of 621kWh. The batteries are based on lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) that the company say provides a long service life. With this LFP technology, more than 95% of the installed capacity can also be used, enabling a greater range, Mercedes-Benz says. The vehicle has been designed for a gross combination mass of up to 44 tons. With a standard semitrailer, the eActros 600 has a payload of around 22 tons.

The high battery capacity of more than 600kWh (hence the model designation 600) and efficient electric drive axle enable the electric truck to achieve a range of 500km without intermediate charging. This range has been accomplished under practical conditions with a gross combination mass of 40 tons. Mercedes-Benz says that the eActros 600 can cover 1,000km per day, with intermediate charging.

