Shell unveils Triple 10 Challenge EV concept

Shell has unveiled the Triple 10 Challenge concept car, a proof-of-concept vehicle designed to “inspire a new design philosophy for the next generation of battery electric vehicles”.

The compact, mass-market EV demonstrates next-generation electric vehicle capability and offers the industry an alternative to the current reliance on ever-larger batteries by re-imagining the fundamentals of thermal management.

The vehicle meets three ambitious goals that Shell believes can help drive the future of mass-market electric mobility: a sub 10-minute charge time, 10km/kWh economy and a lifecycle 10-metric ton CO2e footprint. These are achieved using Shell’s advanced thermal fluids to achieve optimized thermal management.

The Challenge demonstrates the potential of a simplified, single-circuit cooling architecture to manage the thermal load of the car’s powertrain under extreme fast-charging scenarios in real-world conditions, Shell said.

Cara Tredget, VP mobility and lubricants technology for Shell, said, “With the Triple 10 Challenge concept car, we have unlocked the potential for faster charging, lighter systems and improved lifecycle efficiency by using our advanced thermal fluids. Together with our co-engineering partners, we are proud to develop alternative options for sustainable EV development, leveraging technologies that are available today and are scalable to support customers into the future.”

The concept car has been designed to achieve 10km/kWh in driving economy with a smaller, more efficient battery system, with a more than 30% improvement in overall energy efficiency compared with many current-generation EVs.

The vehicle can charge its battery from 10% to 80% in 9 minutes and 54 seconds, while maintaining thermal stability and battery longevity, according to the company. Unlike many ultra-fast-charging EVs that require chargers rated above 300kW, the vehicle achieves this performance using a standard 175kW charger available on existing charging networks.

At this charging rate, the vehicle adds up to 24km of driving range per minute, compared with an average of 13km per minute for typical battery-electric vehicles using the same charger – nearly 90% more range added per minute of charging.

The concept car is estimated to have a lifecycle carbon footprint of approximately 10 metric tons CO2e. Enabled by its lightweight design, optimized battery capacity, low-carbon and recyclable materials, together with 100% renewable electricity for vehicle charging, this is estimated to represent around a 50% reduction in lifecycle emissions compared to typical battery electric vehicles in the European market.

Immersive thermal management: Shell Recharge

Unlike traditional cooling systems that use water-glycol, Shell’s Recharge dielectric fluid enables direct immersion cooling of the battery and indirect cooling of the powertrain components, including the motor and power electronics. By redefining heat management across the battery and powertrain, the team has unlocked the potential for faster charging, lighter systems and improved lifecycle efficiency.

By incorporating a more compact and efficient battery pack design with fewer modules and using Shell’s advanced thermal fluid, enabling a simplified housing architecture, these improvements contribute to about a 25% reduction in overall battery pack cost compared to a conventional EV.

Related news, Superlight secures US$21m for middle-mile EV featuring fully digital powertrain