A sealing leader in the era of electrification

* Sponsored content

French company Hutchinson, a leader in high-performance sealing solutions, stands out for its expertise in the design and formulation of tailor-made materials and solutions. For 170 years, Hutchinson has been developing rubber solutions that extend the lifetime and performance of vehicles. Thanks to its innovative spirit and agility, its teams support OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the transition to new forms of mobility.

Since 1853, Hutchinson has been developing rubber technologies for the automotive industry. Precision sealing systems are vital to guarantee the reliability of interfaces in demanding applications. Hutchinson’s solutions protect essential automotive applications, ensuring smooth operations and extended service life. Creating the optimal sealing system with the appropriate material and design is crucial for securing sensitive components and maintaining their performance and durability.

Hutchinson is constantly innovating by exploring new materials and improving the design of its products. Thanks to its proactive approach, dedicated project teams are developing innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of customers, guaranteeing them safety and peace of mind. This commitment to innovation allows the company to stay ahead of market trends and improve the effectiveness of its solutions.

Hutchinson’s laboratories and technical departments are attentive to customer needs and market evolution, resulting in the continuous development of innovative solutions and materials.

A complete range of materials adapted to electrification challenges

The development of the fire-resistant EPDM compound 7EP3328 illustrates this approach. Complying with the UL94-V0 standard, this material has been specifically designed to meet the requirements of the sensitive environment of batteries or their cooling circuit.

Hutchinson adapts to market trends, by developing low-hardness compounds, cost-effective materials or sustainable rubber compounds. Hutchinson has created Revea, a range of recycled and/or bio-based materials, while meeting the specific needs of customers.

A long-standing materials expertise enables Hutchinson to design optimum solutions, extending the lifetime of vehicles and facilitating the transition to new mobility for a safe and sustainable future. By adapting to the challenges of electrification, Hutchinson Precision Sealing Systems is a key player in e-mobility, innovating and supporting equipment manufacturers with reliable, high-performance solutions.

For more information, visit pss.hutchinson.com/