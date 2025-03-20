dSPACE enhances MicroLabBox II for early-stage HIL testing

dSPACE has updated its MicroLabBox II – a compact development and test system used for controller hardware-in-the-loop (C-HIL) tests.

Complex closed-loop test solutions are commonly used to scrutinize embedded systems during development. As a result, HIL tests have typically been limited to the later stages of the development process. According to dSPACE, its MicroLabBox II provides a cost-effective and highly flexible entry-level system for closed-loop tests at the controller level (C-HIL).

It features a wide range of I/O interfaces, supports automotive communication protocols, is said to deliver excellent real-time performance and enables the integration of high-precision simulation models through a large, customer-programmable FPGA.

“With the new compact HIL system, hardware-software integration tests can now be carried out in the early phases directly at the developer’s workstation,” explained Christian Wördehoff, product lead business field manager HIL testing at dSPACE.