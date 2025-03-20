Subscribe
Electric Powertrain Technologies

dSPACE enhances MicroLabBox II for early-stage HIL testing

Lawrence Butcher

dSPACE has updated its MicroLabBox II – a compact development and test system used for controller hardware-in-the-loop (C-HIL) tests.

Complex closed-loop test solutions are commonly used to scrutinize embedded systems during development. As a result, HIL tests have typically been limited to the later stages of the development process. According to dSPACE, its MicroLabBox II provides a cost-effective and highly flexible entry-level system for closed-loop tests at the controller level (C-HIL).

It features a wide range of I/O interfaces, supports automotive communication protocols, is said to deliver excellent real-time performance and enables the integration of high-precision simulation models through a large, customer-programmable FPGA.

“With the new compact HIL system, hardware-software integration tests can now be carried out in the early phases directly at the developer’s workstation,” explained Christian Wördehoff, product lead business field manager HIL testing at dSPACE.

The MicroLabBox II is well suited for analysis tasks in electrification, including validating controls for electric drives, power electronics and charging protocols. With this new compact HIL system, hardware-software integration tests can now be performed early in the development process, directly at the developer’s workstation.

