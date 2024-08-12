Nilu27 unveils hypercar featuring bespoke 6.5-liter V12

Nilu27, a new hypercar brand founded by sports car designer Sasha Selipanov, has unveiled its first vehicle, the Nilu hypercar. After generating interest through social media teasers, the car will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week on August 15.

The hypercar draws inspiration from sources such as 1960s F1 and Le Mans racers, classic Italian design houses, the Bauhaus philosophy and American muscle cars, and aims to be eclectic yet functional.

The car’s exterior features an aerodynamic design with tight cross-sections and sinuous curves. It contrasts sculptural surfaces with an exposed, intricately detailed engine bay, reflecting the Bauhaus philosophy of celebrating essential functional beauty.

The chassis is constructed with a carbon fiber monocoque and lightweight aluminum-alloy tubular subframes, chosen for their ability to improve drivetrain access and heat extraction while highlighting the mechanical aesthetic. The cabin is designed for optimal ergonomics and safety, featuring a low roofline, compact dimensions, and substantial gullwing doors for easy entry and exit.

The Nilu’s HMI emphasizes manual, analog controls with minimal distractions. The steering wheel, devoid of switches and buttons, offers precise control, while the open-gate, seven-speed manual transmission enhances the raw driving experience.

Production of the hypercar will be limited to 15 units, with each car embodying Selipanov’s vision, which he has been refining since 2006. The vehicle will be powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine developed in collaboration with Hartley Engines in New Zealand.

This engine, notable for its exposed position in the car’s engine bay, is designed to deliver over 1,000hp without relying on electrification.

The engine features a large bore and short stroke, which contribute to its high-revving capability, while the even-fire configuration is intended to provide a tactile driving experience. Key technical aspects of the Hartley V12 include a refined combustion area, high-flow ports and performance-style valve geometry, along with 12 individual throttle bodies for quick throttle response.

A distinctive feature of the Nilu V12 is its hot vee configuration, where the traditional positions of the exhaust and intake are reversed. This setup aims to provide advantages in packaging, heat management and design, enabling the integration of the unique 12-into-1 exhaust headers.

Nelson Hartley, founder and CEO of Hartley Engines, said, “Make no mistake; this is not an OEM engine from another manufacturer converted to the hot vee; this is a bespoke, large bore, short stroke monster. It’s got aggressive cams, aggressive port flow, lightweight components and exotic materials. We want to get a cold sweat every time the V12 starts and revs. It’s fair to say, we’re very excited!”

The entire exhaust system is 3D-printed Inconel, a complex design made possible by this manufacturing method. The engine is paired with a seven-speed CIMA manual transmission and is mounted within a ceramic-coated aluminum-alloy subframe.

Hartley added, “We’ve been quietly working on the design and layout of our own engine for the last few years, taking inspiration from late 80s and early 90s Formula 1 cars. We strove for the kind of engineering that’s raw, endearing, emotional, and sometimes a little crazy.

Nilu27 plans to produce a street-homologated version of the Nilu, limited to 54 units, with four unique, one-off designs. The first prototype and customer cars will be assembled by Aria Group in Irvine, California, while production is established overseas.

“Unveiling Nilu to the world is a dream come true; a moment so profound it is hard to express in words. The vision was the result of a decades-long search, sleepless nights, years of overthinking and overanalyzing. I was fortunate to learn from and contribute to the industry’s best; now my team and I are thrilled to put all this vision and knowledge into action,” said Sasha.

The hypercar will make its public debut at Pebble Beach in Monterey, California, in mid-August, following a private event in Los Angeles. It will also feature in the mobile racing game CSR Racing 2 later this year.