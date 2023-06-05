Nidec and Renesas to develop semiconductor solutions for next-generation e-axle

Through a new collaboration, Nidec and Renesas Electronics will co-develop semiconductor solutions for a next-generation e-axle known as the X-in-1 system. The solution will integrate an electric vehicle drive motor and power electronics.

An ever-increasing number of EVs utilize 3-in-1 units/e-axles which integrate a motor, inverter and a gearbox (reduction gear). To achieve high levels of performance and efficiency from a more compact, lighter and cost-effective package, power electronics controls – including DC-DC converters and onboard chargers (OBCs) – are being integrated into EVs. In addition to these, certain manufacturers are developing X-in-1 platforms which integrate several functions to speed up adoption across differing model types.

X-in-1 systems are complex due to having several integrated functions. As a result, maintaining a high-level of quality can be challenging, meaning preventive safety technologies – including diagnostic functions and failure prediction systems – are vital to ensure security and safety.

To overcome such issues, Nidec’s motor technology will be combined with Renesas’s semiconductor technology to develop a proof of concept (PoC) for the X-in-1 system that benefits from a high reliability and performance. The first PoC is scheduled to launch by the end of 2023 and will feature a 6-in-1 system, consisting of a DC-DC converter, OBC and power distribution unit (PDU), in addition to a motor, inverter and gearbox.

Building on the first system, the partnership will work on the development of a highly integrated X-in-1 PoC in 2024. This solution will include a battery management system (BMS) and additional components. The first PoC will feature power devices based on SiC (silicon carbide), while the second will replace the DC-DC and OBC power devices with GaN (gallium nitride).

“As we celebrate Nidec’s 50th anniversary, we take on a significant challenge of developing a world-class next-generation X-in-1 system, which goes back to our core principle of pioneering the world’s best innovations,” said Mitsuya Kishida, executive vice president and executive general manager of Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit at Nidec.

“By harnessing our strengths in automotive technology and developing PoCs together with Renesas, a leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, we aim to lead the market as a world-leading e-axle provider.”

“We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with Nidec, who has an exceptional track record of success in e-axle traction motors,” said Vivek Bhan, senior vice president, co-general manager of High Performance Computing, Analog and Power Solutions Group, Renesas.

“Our contribution to this collaboration extends beyond hardware design, encompassing software development which is critical to enabling rapid development of PoCs for our customers.”