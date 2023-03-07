Daido Metal USA becomes exclusive bearing partner of Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines and engine bearing designer and manufacturer Daido Metal USA have formed a multi-year technical partnership.

With its headquarters and North American Technical Center in Michigan and distribution center in Ohio, Daido Metal USA delivers 150 million bearings annually to OEM and aftermarket customers. It is known for its expansive line of performance and race engine bearings, which have proved themselves at the highest levels of motorsport. Daido bearings helped power all Roush Yates Engines Ford Performance FR9 engines for over 1,280km at the 2023 Daytona 500.

Drawing on 80 years of experience in demanding applications, Daido Metal used its proprietary processing methods and materials, advanced technologies and strict quality control to ensure it could reduce friction and wear within Roush Yates Engines’ powertrains, while also extending the lifecycle of Ford’s FR9 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity racing engines.

The company achieves this by utilizing fully integrated production processes, consisting of the production and processing of proprietary materials, surface treatment and coating technology, numerical simulation, engineering support and precise manufacturing.

Now the exclusive bearing partner of Roush Yates Engines, Daido Metal will help to design and develop purpose-built racing engines that maximize horsepower and durability. This will include the RY45, a purpose-built racing engine developed for dirt late-model and off-road truck racing.

“Daido Metal is a world-class company that continues to push innovation and development of high-performance bearings,” said Doug Yates, president and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “We have been leveraging Daido Metal’s technology since 2012 in our championship engines. This partnership is a winning combination in a competitive racing environment that relies on power, performance and reliability.”

“Daido Metal USA is honored to be named the exclusive bearing partner of Roush Yates Engines,” said Yasuhiro ‘Hank’ Okura, president of Daido Metal USA. “Daido Metal engine bearings have powered countless Roush Yates Engines victories since 2012. Together we have pushed the boundaries of engine bearing technology and precision at the highest level of motorsport, including the development of new high-performance bearing materials.”

