Czinger becomes McLaren Applied’s latest OEM customer

The next-generation IPG5 800V silicon carbide inverter from McLaren Applied will be supplied to hybrid sports car manufacturer Czinger for its 21C hypercar, which is scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The IPG5 benefits from an excellent power density, efficiency and motor control, and when working alongside the 21C’s internal combustion engine (stated to be the world’s most power-dense production ICE) and an 800V electric drive, the three IPG5 units in each vehicle enable a peak power output of 1,250hp (932kW).

By drawing on its complex skill set, McLaren Applied enabled Czinger and the 21C to achieve its power density requirements by packaging the IPG5 into a 3.79-liter box which weighs 5.5kg.

“We believe in performance and path breaking technology; as such, we are proud to select McLaren Applied as our preferred inverter supplier. Including their high-efficiency inverter in the 21C will optimize the horsepower of our in-house designed powertrain, enhancing the driver experience,” said Lukas Czinger, co-founder of Czinger Vehicles.

“Our IPG5 inverter is the culmination of all the know-how and technology we’ve developed in motorsport and automotive over the last 30 years,” commented Nick Fry, chairman, McLaren Applied. “As soon as we met Czinger we knew we were the right cultural fit for the brand, sharing an unwavering focus on high performance and a can-do approach. We believe that high-efficiency inverters that offer higher switching frequencies and unparalleled controllability will play an important part in the transition to electrification, because they add character to vehicles thanks to improvements in packaging and performance.”

Fry added, “Efficiency is going to be the battleground. It’s how brands will compete with one another. If you’re more efficient, you can have a better vehicle. It’s going to be lighter. It’s going to get a better range from the energy you have. It will be quicker to recharge because you need less energy for a given distance. When it comes to efficiency, silicon carbide excels, and will be the defining feature of the third wave.”

McLaren Applied’s IPG5 800V silicon carbide inverter is capable of powering electric motors to over 350kW peak and 250kW continuous. The component has been developed for automotive applications (including direct drive applications) which are capable of operating high-speed motors efficiently while adhering to ISO 26262 ASIL-D standards.