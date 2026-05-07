BorgWarner wins turbocharger contracts with two European OEMs

BorgWarner has secured several turbocharger supply agreements with a major European OEM covering passenger car and van applications. The contracts include extensions of existing programs as well as new business awards, with production scheduled to begin in phases between Q2 2026 and Q2 2029.

“These business wins reflect BorgWarner’s strong turbocharging technology portfolio, our competitive solutions and the trust we have built with this long-standing customer,” said Dr Volker Weng, vice president of BorgWarner and president and general manager of Turbos and Thermal Technologies. “As the industry continues to demand highly efficient combustion solutions, BorgWarner remains committed to delivering advanced turbocharger technologies, reliable supply and strong launch execution for our customers around the world.”

The awarded business includes turbocharger solutions for multiple vehicle programs spanning both gasoline and diesel applications. The portfolio includes variable turbine geometry, twin-scroll wastegate and regulated two-stage turbocharging technologies tailored to a range of engine and vehicle requirements, helping the customer meet increasingly demanding performance, fuel economy and emissions targets across a broad range of applications. The products for these awards will be manufactured at BorgWarner’s facilities in Rzeszów, Poland, and Kirchheimbolanden, Germany.

The company has also secured new business with a major European commercial vehicle OEM to supply a variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger and an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) cooler for a Euro 7-compliant six-cylinder heavy-duty diesel engine platform. Production is expected to begin at the end of 2028.

“We are pleased to further expand our relationship with this customer on our jointly developed turbocharger and EGR cooler business for a premium heavy-duty engine platform,” added Dr Weng. “This award reflects BorgWarner’s ability to combine advanced technology, strong application engineering and competitive solutions to support demanding commercial vehicle applications. We look forward to bringing this jointly developed solution to market.”

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