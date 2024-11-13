Horse net-zero emissions target receives SBTi approval

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has approved Horse’s ambitious emissions goal of net-zero emissions across the entire value chain by 2050.

Its near-term objectives are to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030. For Scope 3 emissions, Horse has pledged to reduce GHG emissions from the use of its sold products by 25% by 2030. This will be achieved through various initiatives, including increasing low-carbon engine sales to 60% of total sales, purchasing 100% renewable electricity, using biomethane in production plants, and implementing energy efficiency measures.

These targets are aligned with Horse’s broader sustainability strategy (ESG Plan 2030) of providing innovative solutions while transitioning toward more sustainable futures.

Patrice Haettel, CEO of Horse, said, “Achieving this approval from Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) demonstrates just how seriously we are taking the sustainability of our business and our planet. We are committed to giving more back than we take and it’s why we will continue with our mission to develop and deliver innovative power solutions that support a decarbonized future. These targets are clear demonstration of our drive to create meaningful change within the automotive industry.”

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) is a global organization developing standards and tools to create science-based targets to help companies identify and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and futureproof business growth.