ZF presents EVbeat concept vehicle with prototype 800V electric drive

An electric concept vehicle named the EVbeat has been unveiled by ZF, designed for maximum compactness, low weight and maximum efficiency in real operation. All of the EV’s e-driveline components have been optimized and combined into a holistic system and include a 74kg lightweight and ultra-compact driveline with a torque density of 70Nm/kg, holistic thermal management and cloud-networked driveline software.

Based on a Porsche Taycan, the ZF EVbeat concept features the EVSys800 e-drive, a modular 800V drive which consists of SiC power electronics, the electric motor and a reduction gearbox. Despite its compact design and light weight, the e-drive is capable of delivering a maximum torque of 5,200Nm to the rear axle. Furthermore, the electric motor features 206kW and 275kW of continuous and peak power, respectively.

By using a compact reduction gearbox and the company’s patented Braided Winding technology in the electric motor, ZF has been able to reduce the overall size of the drive by 50mm in width. The Braided Winding technology is described as a “further development of the wave winding and enables a total of 10% less installation space”. The winding head is up to 50% smaller than conventional approaches and saves around 10% copper.

To ensure the electric motor functions at an optimal temperature, ZF has also developed a new cooling concept. To facilitate cooling, oil can flow directly around the copper rods exactly at the point where most heat is generated during operation.

During development, ZF redesigned the inverter of the electric drive, in addition to revising all essential components. This resulted in significant improvements in terms of electromagnetic compatibility, power modules and capacitors, saving on installation space and weight and improving sustainability.

A new coaxial reduction gearbox transmits the drive forces of the electric motor using two planetary gear sets. These generate both the desired final drive ratio and also perform the fully integrated differential function.