Volkswagen unveils all-electric ID.X concept

Volkswagen has revealed its vision of an all-electric sports limousine in the upper mid-sized class –the ID.X Performance. Presented at the ID. Treffen in Locarno, Switzerland, the concept vehicle benefits from a powerful all-wheel-drive system and performance-oriented suspension.

For the ID.X, Volkswagen engineers combined the permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle with an additional asynchronous motor on the front axle, resulting in an all-wheel-drive system that delivers 411kW (558ps). Benefits include a boost function that provides a short power burst.

Drive torque is handled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager system, which is also responsible for operation of the differential lock on the rear axle. This function is controlled using a separate 17cm display in the center console.

Energy required by the dual-motor drive is supplied by the drive battery, which permits high continuous power output and short charging times with a charging capacity of up to 200kW.

“The MEB (modular electric drive platform) offers many fantastic possibilities for approaching vehicle development with a great deal of creativity,” said Andreas Reckewerth, head of technology office, Volkswagen. “It was clear to us that we wanted to base our new show car on the ID.7 and that we would focus on enhancing the performance. In this way we can show what is possible.”

“Andreas Reckewerth and his team of engineers have maximized the potential of the MEB in this vehicle, combining sporty performance with the elegant lines of a limousine,” explained Maria Soni Reissfelder, head of marketing and sales Volkswagen ID. Family.