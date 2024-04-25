Tual launches portable powerbank recharging technology

Manufacturer of electric commercial-vehicle charging solutions Tual has introduced the PowerBank Pro-Charging solutions to improve enterprise fleet-vehicle charging.

Developed collaboratively with major fleet operators across Europe, the charging solutions focus on electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs).

With the increasing demand for zero-emission vans in lucrative fleet contracts and regulatory pressure on vehicle manufacturers, the adoption of eLCVs is becoming more and more necessary.

Philip Clarke, CEO and founder of Tual, said, “Providing van-fleet drivers with guaranteed access to the energy they need, at the time and place of their choosing, plays a critical role in transforming vehicle suitability, driver satisfaction and fleet profitability.”

Tual reports that 40% of van use-cases exceed real-world eLCV range and 70% of van drivers lack access to home or depot charging facilities. As a result, the loss of productivity from charging downtime can amount to up to £150,000 (US$187,375) per driver or vehicle over a five-year period, the company says.

The PowerBank Pro-Charging line is designed to help enterprise fleets overcome grid and vehicle constraints.

The intelligent powerbank technology can be used for various enterprise fleet use-cases. The Vehicle ReCharge powerbank technology enables overnight charging regardless of location; the Range Extender solution facilitates vehicle deployment for long-range duty cycles, extending the vehicle’s driving range beyond standard capabilities; and the Portable Power solution offers off-grid energy on demand, enabling operators to run auxiliary equipment and charge other vehicles while on the move.

“We are firmly on track on the journey from product development and prototyping to full-scale manufacturing, and the scope of the technology is hugely exciting for us – with the business looking in future to expand into haulage, agriculture, emergency-services and defense fleets,” added Clarke.