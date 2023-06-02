Punch Powertrain electric drive units integrated into Cubonic eLCVs

A strategic partnership has been announced that will see electric drive units from Punch Powertrain integrated into automated and autonomous electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) company Cubonic’s PeopleMover and CargoMover eLCV architectures.

Through the partnership, the companies will co-develop the electric LCVs and the sustainable powertrain solution. Punch Powertrain will be responsible for installing the electric drive units into advanced PeopleMover and CargoMover prototypes at Cubonic’s new facility in in Pulheim-Brauweiler, Germany.

The electric LCVs from Cubonic are highly customizable and enable automated and autonomous driving, with “seamless connectivity to customers’ ecosystems”. Cubonic’s modular architecture ensures that the PeopleMover and CargoMover vehicles are well-suited to a wide range of use cases.

“The strategic partnership between Punch Powertrain and Cubonic will enable us to progress the development of our PeopleMover and CargoMover eLCVs at an accelerated pace,” said Günter Butschek, CEO at Cubonic. “With Punch Powertrain, we have found a partner that shares our values of agility, innovation and sustainability and whose expertise will support us in changing the game of last-mile transportation of people and goods with our solutions for years to come.”

“We are excited to join Cubonic as key technology and manufacturing partner to provide our state-of-the-art electric drive units,” added Sébastien Mazoyer, CEO, Punch Powertrain. “This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision and strategic approach to delivering value to our customers, thanks to our expertise in electric mobility, enabling us to accelerate product introduction time to market. Our team is committed to supporting Cubonic in achieving a differentiated value proposition to its customers. Together, we gear up toward the next level in electric transportation of people and goods.”