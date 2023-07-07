STLA Medium global platform for C- and D-segment BEVs unveiled by Stellantis

Stellantis has unveiled the STLA Medium, a global BEV-by-design platform that benefits from an array of advanced features, including a 700km range and embedded power and charging power.

Flexible by design, the STLA Medium platform is capable of hosting a wide range of vehicles within the C- and D-segments – a segment which accounted for 35 million sales in 2022. At present, Stellantis brands offer 26 vehicle nameplates within the segments. Up to two million vehicles can be built on the platform annually, beginning in Europe this year, and several different body styles will be offered, including passenger cars, crossovers and SUVs.

Available in different power configurations, the STLA Medium Performance pack delivers over 700km, and the Standard pack more than 500km based on WLTP figures. The platform also benefits from 98kWh of useful energy.

Stellantis’s latest platform is built on a 400V electric architecture, and depending on the final application, a vehicle’s consumption could be less than 14kWh per 100km. The battery can be charged at a rate of 2.4kWh per minute, enabling a charge from 20-80% in 27 minutes.

Vehicles based on the platform will be available in either front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations with a second electric drive module at the rear, resulting in a power output of between 160kW and 285kW.

During development of the platform, Stellantis’s engineers focused on making the installation of the high-energy density single-layer battery pack as efficient as possible to ensure the inside of vehicles built on the platform benefit from a large amount of space, in addition to better ride and handling characteristics due to a low center of gravity.

For additional flexibility, Stellantis has designed the platforms to work with future battery chemistries such as nickel- and cobalt-free and solid-state batteries.