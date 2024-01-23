Stellantis launches STLA Large BEV platform

Stellantis has introduced the STLA Large, a BEV platform for global D and E segments, with eight vehicles designed on the platform to launch between 2024 and 2026. STLA Large capabilities include embedded energy, efficient charging, high-performance dynamics and off-road capabilities. Initially deployed on Dodge and Jeep brands in North America, it will later extend to Alfa Romeo, Chrysler and Maserati.

Stellantis states that the STLA Large has been engineered for flexibility, and enables adjustments in dimensions, wheelbase and powertrain configurations, providing for a broad spectrum of vehicle types, from cars to SUVs.

The interchangeability of battery cell chemistry, EDMs, power inverters and software control across Stellantis’s four global BEV platforms (Small, Medium Large and Frame), have been designed to ensure extended lifecycles, and they support the next-generation electrical and software-defined vehicle technologies STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said, “Creating a family of vehicles from a well-engineered set of components that is flexible enough to cover multiple vehicle types and propulsions, overperforming any of our current products, will address each of our iconic brands’ customers. The flexibility and agility of this platform is its hallmark and will be a driving force for our success in the shift to electrification in North America.”

STLA Large is the second of four global BEV platforms (following STLA Medium) and is key to the auto maker achieving the targets of its Dare Forward 2030 plan, which include reaching a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the USA by 2030. It will be installed in European and North American plants in multi-energy variants, including hybrid and internal combustion. The platform’s flexibility also extends to propulsion systems, supporting 400V and 800V electric architectures.

STLA Large integrates three-in-one electric drive modules and supports drivetrain enhancements. The platform initially offers battery pack options with energy ratings between 85kWh and 118kWh, targeting an overall range of 800km/500 miles for sedans.

The platform aims to provide acceleration of 0-100km/h (62mph) in the 2-second range, fast charging, and according to Stellantis, its design flexibility accommodates various drivetrains, supporting FWD/RWD/AWD configurations.