FEV launches solution for partial discharge prevention in high-voltage EDUs

Engineering provider FEV has introduced PD-HVX (Partial Discharge – High Voltage X), a solution designed to detect and prevent partial discharge (PD) in high-voltage electric drive units (EDUs).

PD is an electrical sparkover occurring at voltages above 600V due to small defects or soiled surfaces in insulation material. If left unchecked, PD can gradually damage insulation and halt vehicle operation prematurely; this can potentially damage insulation in modern EDUs, leading to vehicle failure.

PD-HVX uses established measuring systems with specialized sensors, commonly used in EDUs for qualitative measurement, enabling customers to identify PD during the development phase and take proactive measures, and it employs electromagnetic frequency analysis, a precise method for measuring electromagnetic fields around the drive unit under analysis.

FEV says the service package offers vehicle OEMs and suppliers optimized test equipment tailored for EDU operation that enables the early detection and prevention of PD, enhancing the reliability and longevity of high-voltage electric drive units in modern vehicles.

Dr Michael Stapelbroek, vice president of electric powertrain at FEV, said, “In the automotive sector, the phenomenon [of PD] is just gaining focus with the increasing spread of 800V batteries. Thanks to our many years of expertise in the development of EDUs, with PD-HVX we can now offer our customers a dedicated solution for PD.

“By detecting partial discharge in the EDU at an early stage, possible reasons for insulation damage in the electronics can be eliminated during the development process. This prevents delays due to premature vehicle failures and additional costs during development.”