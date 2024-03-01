Schaeffler announces US manufacturing facility for electric mobility

Motion technology company Schaeffler is expanding its operations in the USA with the addition of a new manufacturing facility focused on producing automotive electric mobility solutions.

The company is investing more than US$230m in the construction of its new greenfield manufacturing facility in Dover, Ohio, as well as future expansions in the state until 2032.

As part of an agreement with the State of Ohio and JobsOhio, the company will receive incentives via grants and tax credits for these investments which will create 650 jobs in the state.

Construction of the new facility will begin in mid-2024 with an estimated completion in the third quarter of 2025. Once completed, the first phase of the facility will cover approximately 130,000ft2 of advanced manufacturing space dedicated to electric mobility solutions. Products manufactured at this site will include electric axles for light and medium-duty vehicles.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler, said, “We are convinced that the trend toward more electrification will continue. At the same time Schaeffler is ideally positioned to benefit from its technological leadership in hybrid and fuel-efficient technologies, in particular in the US.”

Marc McGrath, CEO of Schaeffler Americas, said, “Dedicated to advancing our innovative product offering, our new Dover, Ohio, facility will feature state-of-the-art production processes so we can better serve our customers, while also adopting sustainable practices, as we continue to pioneer motion.”