Renault details next-gen Clio ICE and hybrid powertrains

The Renault Clio has undergone a powertrain revamp with the addition of full hybrid option. The petrol/electric hybrid produces 145hp and offers a range of up to 550 miles, while also emitting as little as 96g/km of CO2 and returning as much as 67.3mpg combined (WLTP).

According to Renault, the latest Clio can use the electric motor up to 80% of the time in cities – cutting consumption by up to 40% compared to a conventional petrol engine.

The new Clio will be available with two powertrains – a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in the TCe 90, and an innovative electrified option, the E-Tech full hybrid 145.

The series-parallel architecture combines two electric motors: a 36kW e-motor and an 15kW high-voltage starter generator, with a four-cylinder, 1.6-liter 95hp petrol engine. An intelligent multimode clutch-less dog box ensures seamless power delivery, while a 1.2kWh lithium ion battery supplies power to the electric motors and stores recovered energy.