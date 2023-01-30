REE Automotive to use Microvast battery packs

Microvast Holdings, a US-headquartered company developing lithium-ion battery solutions, has signed a supply agreement with EV platform startup REE Automotive.

Under the terms of the agreement, Microvast, through its wholly owned subsidiary Microvast GmbH, will supply its MV-C Gen 4 HpCO lithium-ion battery packs as energy storage systems for Powered by REE EV platforms. “Microvast’s MV-C Gen 4 battery pack is a great fit for REE,” explained Sascha Kelterborn, chief revenue officer at Microvast Holdings Inc. “It’s specifically designed to address the requirements of commercial vehicle fleets.”

The newly developed MV-C Gen 4 battery pack contains Microvast’s high-energy HpCO 53.5Ah pouch cells, delivering approximately 27% more energy and power than the company’s previous battery generation. It also features improved thermal management and safety controls, fulfilling the upcoming safety standards regarding thermal runaway. The Gen 4 battery packs are expected to be certified to meet cross-regional battery standards such as ECE R100.3, GB 38031 and UL2580.

“As we remain laser-focused on bringing to market commercial vehicles powered by REE’s P7 platform, we are pleased to offer a turnkey solution with the flexible, high-tech, industry-leading performance capabilities of Microvast’s battery systems,” added Daniel Barel, co-founder and CEO of REE. “Through this collaboration, customers such as fleet owners and delivery and logistics companies will benefit from REE’s commercial EVs, which are expected to be tailored to their needs with long-lasting, fast-charging batteries.”