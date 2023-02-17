Peugeot introduces 48V hybrid technology

This year will see the introduction by Peugeot of new technologies to its vehicle line-up, including a new hybrid system designed by Stellantis, which will be offered on the 3008 and 5008, before being extended to additional models.

Peugeot’s 48V hybrid system consists of a new-generation 138ps PureTech petrol engine, partnered with a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox which includes an electric motor. Through the use of a battery that recharges while driving, the OEM’s technology delivers extra torque at low engine speeds and lowers fuel consumption by up to 15% (from 126g of CO 2 /km on the 3008 and from 128g of CO 2 /km on the 5008).

In everyday driving scenarios, the combustion and electric engines work together or separately to optimize energy consumption. For example, during hard acceleration, the electric engine provides additional torque to the petrol engine at low revs, and during deceleration, the petrol engine cuts out and the electric engine becomes a generator to recharge the 48V battery. Alternatively, the vehicle can be driven in a fully electric, zero emission mode for short distances or when conducting maneuvers. In urban driving, the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 hybrid can be driven more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

At the heart of the system is a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine, producing 230Nm of torque at 1,750rpm, aided by a Variable geometry turbocharger. Mated to this is the new electrified 6-speed dual clutch gearbox without torque break specially designed for hybrid systems. The gearbox housing also houses the electric engine, the inverter and the ECU.

The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor (built into the gearbox) produces a peak power output of 21kW (28ps) and a torque of 55Nm. It also provides the main start for the combustion engine with the assistance of the 48V-powered belt-starter. This ensures the combustion engine is restarted via the accessory belt.

Situated under the left front seat is the system’s 48V lithium-Ion battery with a gross capacity of 898Wh and an available capacity of 432Wh. The Peugeot 3008 and 5008 feature two electrical networks – a low-voltage 12V network to supply the car’s equipment and a high-voltage 48V network to supply the hybrid system. All of the required electricity is produced solely by the 48V e-motor. A DC voltage converter is used to transfer the electricity produced to the car’s 12V network.

The new engine replaces the PureTech 130 EAT8 and will be available soon for additional Peugeot models. The 3008 and 5008 hybrid will be produced in the Sochaux plant in France and will be sold in Europe in Q2 of 2023.