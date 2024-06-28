Nyobolt EV sports car prototype showcases ultra-fast charging capabilities.

Battery technology company Nyobolt has introduced its high power-density, fast-charging battery technology for real-world use with the launch of a functional Nyobolt EV prototype.

Designed and engineered in collaboration with Callum, this prototype aims to validate Nyobolt’s battery performance in a high-performance environment and demonstrate the potential for reducing charging downtime.

Initial tests show the battery can charge from 10-80% in under five minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger. A full charge provides a range of 250 WLTP kilometers, and the initial four minutes of charging can provide 193km of range.

The EV prototype, weighing 1,250kg, aims to demonstrate the potential for lighter, more energy-efficient vehicles. It is engineered for potential low-volume production, with plans to ramp up to 1,000 battery packs by 2025 and a flexible manufacturing model capable of producing up to two million cells per year. The technology complies with the EU’s Battery Regulation requirements, which the company says ensures its readiness for widespread adoption.

Additionally, Nyobolt’s technology enables retrofitting into existing EV platforms, for improved charge time and battery life.

Nyobolt’s batteries are designed to address the typical degradation associated with supercharging lithium-ion batteries. The 24.5Ah cells have successfully completed over 4,000 full-depth fast charge cycles, equating to over 965,000km with over 80% capacity retention, according to the company.

Independent testing by a leading global OEM has confirmed that the technology can achieve over 4,400 cycles with minimal increase in internal resistance. Nyobolt says it is currently in discussions with eight OEMs about integrating its technology into high-performance EVs.