NXP and ZF collaborate on SiC-based traction inverters

NXP Semiconductors has announced a collaboration with ZF on next-generation SiC-based traction inverter solutions for EVs. By leveraging NXP’s advanced GD316x high-voltage isolated gate drivers, the solutions are designed to accelerate the adoption of 800V and SiC power devices.

800V capabilites

“We look forward to working with NXP to raise the bar for the capabilities and performance of our 800V traction inverter solutions, which will help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions and promoting sustainability,” said Dr Carsten Götte, SVP electrified powertrain technology at ZF. “The combination of ZF’s expertise in motor control and power electronics with NXP’s GD316x gate driver family enables us to provide our latest SiC-based traction inverters with higher power and volume density, efficiency and differentiation, and provide our customers with significant safety, efficiency, range and performance improvements.”

Reduced EMC and switching times

NXP states that its GD316x family of advanced, functionally safe, isolated, high-voltage gate drivers incorporates a number of programmable control, diagnostic, monitoring and protection features to drive the latest SiC power modules for automotive traction inverter applications. Its high level of integration enables a smaller footprint and simplifies the system design. These capabilities are stated to reduce EMC noise while also reducing switching energy losses for greater efficiency. Fast short-circuit protection times (<1 µsec) in combination with powerful and programmable gate drive schemes optimize the performance of the traction inverter’s SiC power modules.

“Together with ZF, we are developing next-generation power electronics for future EVs,” said Robert Li, SVP and general manager, electrification at NXP. “Our gate driver family implements a number of outstanding features to both protect and unleash the benefits of high-voltage SiC power switches, making them an ideal choice for ZF’s new SiC-based traction inverter solutions. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that enable OEMs to achieve their EV performance and sustainability goals.”

ZF traction inverters, enabled by NXP’s GD316x product family, are already on the road.