Mercedes-Benz details new Electric Drive Unit 2.0

Mercedes-Benz has revealed further details of its new Electric Drive Unit (EDU 2.0) drivetrain, which will debut in the upcoming all-electric MMA (Mercedes-Benz modular architecture) and bring the advanced 800V technology and silicon carbide (SiC) inverter from the Vision EQXX to the compact class.

The 200kW electric drive unit features a permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle; the power electronics are equipped with a SiC inverter for efficient energy use; and the 4Matic models have an 80kW drive unit on the front axle, also equipped with a SiC inverter.

The new electric drive system, demonstrated in the Concept CLA Class, aims for a WLTP range of over 750km (466 miles) and, with a battery-to-wheel efficiency of 93% on long trips, offers impressive range in real-world operation. The 2-speed gearbox on the main drive at the rear axle also boosts efficiency and enables dynamic driving performance.

With this drivetrain, Mercedes-Benz is using an 800V electric architecture for the first time, which enables high-power DC charging of up to 320kW. In the Concept CLA Class, a 10-minute charge can add a range of up to 300km (186 miles).

The cells of the premium 85kWh battery have anodes in which silicon oxide is added to the graphite. Compared to its predecessor with conventional graphite anodes, the gravimetric energy density is up to 20% higher. At cell level, the volumetric energy density of the cell chemistry is 680Wh/l (watt-hours per liter). Raw material use has also been further optimized for sustainability.

In terms of safety, the battery housing is integrated into the vehicle’s structure and crash safety system. All high-voltage components are designed and protected to meet the stringent safety requirements of Mercedes-Benz. The company has also taken comprehensive precautions to prevent thermal runaway with technical solutions for the new battery generation.

Mercedes-Benz has already proved the endurance capabilities of the new unit with a successful record drive for a close-to-production CLA prototype – a pre-series model covered 3,717km (2,309 miles) in 24 hours at the Nardò track in Italy.

The Electric Software Hub (ESH) that opened in 2022 has played a crucial role in the development of Mercedes-Benz’s new generation of compact electric vehicles. After the launch of the electric models, the CLA will also be offered as a hybrid with 48V technology and an electric motor with up to 20kW drive power. In this variant, the electric motor and inverter are integrated into a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (8F-eDCT) with the combustion engine being a new FAME (Family of Modular Engines) four-cylinder petrol engine. The hybrid will launch in the USA with a 140kW (188hp) output.