Kleanbus enables electric powertrains for all transportation sectors

Known for its expertise in bus repowering since 2021, Kleanbus has entered a new phase of business expansion through the introduction of its umbrella company, KleanDrive. The aim is to extend the application of Kleanbus electrification technology beyond buses to other modes of transportation.

The company’s strategic focus now includes offering electric powertrain solutions for a wide range of vehicles including light commercial vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels.

Joe Tighe, CEO of KleanDrive, explained, “The launch of KleanDrive reflects our forward-thinking approach and commitment to exploring opportunities beyond the bus industry. Our primary goal remains to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles for the benefit of the planet and its inhabitants.”

KleanDrive’s repowering technology will allow diesel engines to be replaced with the company’s advanced ePowertrain Module in a broader range of transportation applications. The company said that this solution offers a swift and cost-effective transition to a fully electric powertrain, using locally sourced components when feasible and adhering to the highest OEM quality standards­.

Using efficient upcycling and testing processes, KleanDrive aims to minimize disruptions and reduce operating costs.

