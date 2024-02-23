Itron and The Mobility House address grid constraints for EV charging

The Fast & Flexible Interconnect (FIX) program, launched by Itron and The Mobility House, enables reliable charging of electric vehicle (EV) fleets in constrained distribution systems.

The program is designed to assist utilities and grid operators in overcoming interconnection delays and infrastructure obstacles linked with the electrification of EV fleets. Traditional methods of distribution load assessment and infrastructure upgrades often fall short in meeting the needs of customers and national transportation electrification goals; FIX aims to provide a faster and more economical alternative.

The program integrates Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions, including its Optimizer portfolio and distributed intelligence capabilities, with The Mobility House’s leading charging and energy management system, ChargePilot, and simulation capabilities.

FIX offers three distinct program strategies. The first is the passive approach, in which utilities can define pre-determined grid constraints and use load forecasting within the FIX program to accommodate the needs of fleet operators and distribution grid operators. This approach, combined with ChargePilot, aims to enable utilities to manage grid strain by setting fixed usage limits and adjusting charging schedules accordingly.

The active approach leverages Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions and The Mobility House’s load management capabilities to blend firm capacity with flexibility capacity based on real-time data from the distribution grid. This approach aims to optimize charging capabilities for EV fleets while alleviating strain on local utility-side infrastructure.

The dynamic approach prioritizes grid awareness, optimization and flexibility for both fleet operators and utilities. Itron’s EV Optimizer solution enables real-time forecasting of load capacity and measurement of constraints, to try and ensure adaptive charging solutions.

With the deployment of the FIX program, according to the companies, EV charging can safely surpass the capacity of electric panel boards and utility infrastructure limitations within specified parameters.

“As a result of widespread EV fleet adoption, utilities and grid operators are facing greater complexity related to grid preparedness,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “By integrating Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions with The Mobility House’s ChargePilot in a complete package, we enable site-level control with utility infrastructure.”

Greg Hintler, CEO North America at The Mobility House, said, “With our programmatic approach to addressing distribution constraints, we can create EV infrastructure abundance and ensure a quicker transition to zero-emission transportation for all.”