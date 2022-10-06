Hyundai Ioniq 6 capable of 614km on a single charge

The Ioniq 6 electrified streamliner from Hyundai is said to deliver 614 km of all-electric range per charge, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

With a WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100km, Hyundai’s electric vehicle is expected to become one of the most energy-efficient EVs when it reaches certain European markets before the end of 2022 and then North America in 2023.

The Ioniq 6 achieves its all-electric range through a combination of the OEM’s EV-specific architecture –the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) – and the vehicle’s external design. The exterior benefits from an active air flap, wheel air curtains, an integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers to ensure it has an extremely low wind resistance. This results in a drag coefficient of 0.21, making it one of lowest within the automotive industry.

The E-GMP is capable of providing 800V ultra-fast charging and enables charging from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. Additionally, 400V charging is also supported without the need for extra components or adapters.

“From the start of Ioniq 6’s development, we set our sights on making it the leading all-electric range EV,” said Jae Ho Huh, head of Sub-Mid Project Management Center at Hyundai. “To become the global leader in electric vehicles, we are committed to providing the best possible EV performance and ownership experience.”

“We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment,” said Byung Hoon Min, head of Total Vehicle Performance Development Center, Hyundai. “Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment.”