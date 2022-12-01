Honda to start US production of fuel-cell electric vehicles in 2024

Japan-based OEM Honda will begin producing a new hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the company’s recently launched Honda CR-V starting in 2024 at its Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio.

The OEM’s newly designed zero-emission vehicle will contribute to the company’s previously announced goal of making battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and FCEVs account for 100% of its global vehicle sales by 2040.

The new CR-V-based FCEV is stated to be North America’s first production vehicle to combine a plug-in feature with FCEV technology. This will enable users of the vehicle to charge the onboard battery for electric driving in urban areas, while having the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for trips over longer distances.

Established in 2016, the PMC was created to be a small volume facility for specialty manufacturing, with a focus placed on high levels of craftsmanship and hand-assembled vehicles, making it a suitable location for the production of FCEVs which require special assembly procedures. To date, the facility has been responsible for the Acura NSX, Honda Performance Development race cars and several Acura PMC Edition vehicles.

“Honda established our goal to realize carbon neutrality by 2050 and the complete electrification of our vehicle line-up by 2040 is critical to achieving it,” said Gary Robinson, vice president of auto planning and strategy, American Honda Motor Company. “As we accelerate our plan to produce Honda battery EVs in the United States, we also will begin low volume production of fuel-cell electric vehicles there to further explore their great potential as part of a sustainable transportation future.”

“Our associates at the Performance Manufacturing Center have really enjoyed the opportunity to successfully introduce several specialty vehicles into the market,” said Gail May, PMC plant leader. “This facility is perfect for production of a new Honda fuel-cell electric vehicle, as our small-volume capability enables us to really leverage the skill and expertise of our team to produce quality zero-emission vehicles here in North America.”

Additional details of the FCEV version of the CR-V will be announced closer to the vehicle’s introduction date in 2024.