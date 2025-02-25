Honda details next-gen fuel cell, claims 3x power density of predecessor

Honda has unveiled its latest generation of fuel cell, with the last iteration, as fitted to the CR-V e:FCEV, having only gone into production in mid-2024.

The Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module is being independently developed by Honda as a successor to the current model Honda co-developed with General Motors (GM). In addition to achieving a rated output of 150kW, the fuel cell module is stated to lower production costs by 50% and double durability. Most impressively, Honda is claiming a threefold increase in volumetric power density.