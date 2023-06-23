Ford’s electric SuperVan 4.2 to hit Pikes Peak

Ford Performance has given its SuperVan 4.0 a spruce up, creating SuperVan 4.2, ahead of an assault on this year’s Pikes Peak Hill Climb. The company has partnered with STARD to up the electric punch of the van, alongside an aerodynamic upgrade giving it the necessary downforce to run in Pikes Peak’s rarefied air.

“Together with our STARD partners, we have built the E-Transit SuperVan 4.2 to be a truly competitive machine focused on getting to the top of the mountain quickly,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director at Ford Performance. “The Pikes Peak Hill Climb presents the perfect opportunity to showcase Ford’s electric vehicle technology and bring light to EV Performance.”

The aero package now develops nearly two tons of downforce at 150mph and key features include a revised rear spoiler and front splitter. Ford says the chassis of SuperVan 4.2 also underwent a weight reduction program to improve overall balance and provide agility through the twist of the mountain roads.

Refinements have also been made to the powertrain. By reducing the number of STARD UHP 6-phase motors from four to three and using STARD’s Ultra High Performance Li-Polymer NMC pouch cells, the van achieves an improved power-to-weight ratio while retaining its all-wheel-drive system with one motor powering the front axle and two the rear. With over 1,050kW (1,40bhp) at its disposal, the van is also able to harness the battery’s improved 600kW regeneration capability in conjunction with a revised braking system.