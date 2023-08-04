Fisker unveils latest EVs, including PEAR and Ronin GT

The Fisker PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) city EV has been revealed at the OEM’s Product Vision Day in California, alongside other future electric offerings, the Ronin, the Alaska pickup and the Fisker Ocean with a Force E off-road package.

Fisker’s PEAR electric crossover is built on the company’s SLV-1 platform using the Steel++ development process, resulting in 35% fewer parts than other EVs in its class. Described as a “connected mobility device”, the PEAR will also mark the first implementation of the Fisker Blade central computing platform to deliver a high level of connectivity.

Designed with a compact body for sporty handling, the PEAR will come in four different trim options, with seating for up to six.

Fisker has outlined plans to build the Pear at Foxconn’s Lordstown plant in Ohio, with production expected to begin around the middle of 2025.

In addition to the PEAR, Fisker also unveiled the 1,014ps Ronin, an all-electric four-door convertible GT sports car powered by a triple motor all-wheel drive powertrain, capable of delivering 0-100km/h in approximately 2 seconds and achieving a targeted range of 600 miles.