Elektrobit and Foxconn to develop an AI-centric automotive platform for SDVs.

Elektrobit has signed a joint development agreement with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) to develop EV.OS, a flexible, AI-centric software platform designed to support the rapid transformation toward software-defined electric vehicles.

The partnership intends to develop EV.OS, a smart electric vehicle platform that integrates both hardware and software, with a focus on scalable supply chain innovations for the industry. The aim is to develop, innovate and bring to market smart automotive platform solutions that simplify systems, lower total cost of ownership, enable scalable production and accelerate the commoditization of the mobility industry, to benefit the consumer.

When completed, EV.OS and a reference EE architecture – EV.EEA – will be the backbone of a future-ready SDV platform, enabled by Elektrobit’s software platform integration capabilities. It will support multiple high-performance and real-time ECUs and enable service-oriented architectures across all functional domains, including a semantic vehicle API for third-party applications. Development will be supported by an efficient CI/CT/CD toolchain and a Level 3 virtualized environment.

“Elektrobit has a unique value proposition in automotive embedded software development with regard to both the development of our own software products, and integration and homologation of large-scale automotive series projects. Our collaboration with Foxconn is another milestone in the evolution of software-defined vehicles,” said Maria Anhalt, CEO of Elektrobit. “By combining Elektrobit’s automotive software expertise with Foxconn’s manufacturing and hardware innovation, we are creating a scalable platform that reduces complexity, shortens development cycles and supports future mobility business models.”

In related news, Everratti has unveiled a modular EV powertrain platform which delivers unmatched flexibility, scalability and efficiency without compromise.