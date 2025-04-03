AVL releases new inverter test solution.

AVL has launched the Active Load Cabinet (ALC), its latest offering in the realm of inverter hardware testing technology. The ACL provides a variable resistance-inductance (R-L) load in all four quadrants using open communication interfaces, which allows engineering teams to perform a range of high-voltage functional and validation tests for R&D applications. Only a water connection for cooling and a 30kW AC connection for power are needed to integrate the device into an existing laboratory or testing facility.

According to AVL, OEMs, start-ups, suppliers and power module manufacturers can benefit from the device’s ability to perform power electronics testing on an application and system level.

“The ALC serves as a cost-effective and timesaving solution when it comes to inverter development and product validation,” commented Joseph Strelow, president of AVL Test Systems. “It represents AVL’s commitment to providing customers with game-changing technology without the need to reconfigure an entire testing facility.”

The product launch extends the mobility company’s expertise in developing, integrating and deploying power electronic test system technologies, such as the AVL Spectra Universal Inverter for e-motor testing and the AVL Inverter TS for e-motor emulation.