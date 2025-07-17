Tennessee plant to be upgraded for low-cost EV battery cell production.

Ultium Cells has entered into a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution to upgrade its Spring Hill, Tennessee, battery cell manufacturing facility to scale production of low-cost lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, building on a $2.3 billion investment announced in 2021. The conversion of battery cell lines at Spring Hill to produce LFP cells will begin later this year, with commercial production expected by late 2027.

“At GM, we’re innovating battery technology to deliver the best mix of range, performance, and affordability to our EV customers,” said Kurt Kelty, VP of batteries, propulsion and sustainability at GM. “This upgrade at Spring Hill will enable us to scale production of lower-cost LFP cell technologies in the U.S., complementing our high-nickel and future lithium manganese rich solutions and further diversifying our growing EV portfolio.”

GM’s EV platform has been designed to integrate multiple cell chemistries and form factors. The Ultium Cells plant in Warren, Ohio, will continue producing cells with nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum chemistry, which, GM says, has been key to delivering a range of crossovers with over 300m of range on a charge.

“The upgrade reflects the continued strength of our partnership with General Motors and our shared commitment to advancing EV battery innovation,” said Wonjoon Suh, executive VP and head of the advanced automotive battery division at LG Energy Solution. “We will bring our extensive experience and expertise in US manufacturing to the joint venture facility, further accelerating our efforts to deliver new chemistries and form factors that effectively capture the unmet needs in the EV market.” The Spring Hill facility currently employs about 1,300 people.

“Ultium Cells’ additional investment and commitment to innovating and enhancing its Spring Hill operations is a testament to the state’s longstanding, cohesive partnerships, which started with General Motors, and grew to include LG Energy Solution in 2021, and we stand ready to continue supporting these companies and their joint venture for years to come,” added TNECD commissioner Stuart C McWhorter.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership and support we’ve received from the State of Tennessee as we continue to advance our lead in EV battery cell manufacturing,” concluded Kee Eun, president and CEO of Ultium Cells. “This investment expands our capabilities beyond a single battery cell chemistry, allowing us to produce new chemistries alongside our existing cells. Expanding our product portfolio ensures Ultium Cells will remain at the forefront of battery cell innovation and sustain our commitment to being a stable, long-term employer for the communities we serve.”

In related news, BHP has signed a memorandum of understanding with FinDreams Battery to explore powertrain battery solutions for heavy mining equipment and locomotives.