Viritech appoints Phil Wild as CEO

Phil Wild has become CEO of hydrogen powertrain solutions provider Viritech, replacing current company founder Timothy Lyons, who will continue to support Viritech as chair.

Wild’s appointment acts as a strategic step, with the company set to commercialize its hydrogen powertrain technology from 2024. Wild also brings to the role engineering expertise and a wealth of experience in growing manufacturing, technology and materials companies.

Wild has previously held positions including managing director of 3M’s Security Systems division for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CEO of AIM-listed James Cropper for a decade.

Lyons said, “As a serial entrepreneur, I know that the skills needed to establish a new company with radical technology are not the same as those needed to take it to the next level. When we appointed Phil as our associate director in March this year, we planned to promote him to CEO once we had worked together to develop Viritech’s scale-up plan – the delivery of which Phil will now oversee.”

Wild added, “I am delighted to be taking over as CEO at such an exciting time for the business. Over the last six months, I have been enormously impressed by the team, the technology and the huge market opportunity that Viritech possesses.

“I am relishing the challenge of bringing Viritech’s ground-breaking products to life, driving exciting growth and executing an innovative business model. The challenge of delivering cost-competitive, zero-carbon transport could hardly be greater, and I’m grateful to push the company forward in pursuit of this.”