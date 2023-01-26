Toyota outlines management changes

The Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has announced some changes to its board of management, with Akio Toyoda set to step down as president of the company, having held the role since 2009. The appointments come as the company looks to maintain its position within the global automotive market and strengthen its electrification roadmap.

As the grandson of Toyota’s founder, Kiichiro Toyoda, Akio Toyoda will now assume a position as chairman of the board of directors. Replacing Toyoda as president will be Koji Sata, the OEM’s chief branding officer and head of the high-end Lexus unit.

Sato has worked for Toyota for the past 30 years, and in his new position he will be responsible for overhauling the company’s electric vehicle strategy; the OEM currently has fewer EV models than competing vehicle manufacturers.

The leadership change will be effective from April 1, 2023, with Toyoda expected to retain a great amount of influence at the company.