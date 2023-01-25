Porsche announces changes to the executive board of Porsche Engineering

Following a 20-year tenure at Porsche, the CEO of Porsche Engineering, Peter Schäfer, is to retire on May 31, 2023, with Markus-Christian Eberl, the current vice president of technical conformity within the R&D department at Porsche, set to take over the position.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to bring in Markus-Christian Eberl as the new chairman of the executive board of Porsche Engineering,” said Michael Steiner, member of the executive board for research and development at Porsche, and chairman of the shareholders’ committee of Porsche Engineering. “He has proven technical expertise, is excellently networked and knows modern development processes inside out. He therefore has the ideal qualifications for this challenging task.”

Eberl has worked for the German high-performance vehicle manufacturer for the past 23 years and held previous management positions in Porsche’s internal auditing and engine development departments.

“Porsche Engineering combines comprehensive vehicle know-how with digital and software expertise. I am convinced that Markus-Christian Eberl will provide important impulses for the targeted development of Porsche Engineering at this crucial interface,” commented Steiner.

“We owe Peter Schäfer a great debt of gratitude,” added Steiner. “He has made a significant contribution to the company’s success story, with a clear strategic focus and a consistent international orientation. In doing so, he always placed particular emphasis on corporate culture.”

Under Schäfer’s leadership, the development of Porsche’s intelligent and connected vehicles was accelerated, with new technology facilities being opened in Timișoara, Romania, and Beijing, China.

In other Porsche personnel news, Dirk Philipp is taking up a new position on the executive board of Porsche Engineering as the managing director of commerce/chief operating officer. Since joining the OEM in 1995, Philipp has held several key positions, including director of finance and head of development.

“Dirk Philipp has played a key role in shaping the internationalization of the company in recent years,” said Steiner. “The integration of the Nardò Technical Center and the establishment of new locations in Romania, the Czech Republic and China have contributed to a large extent to the positioning of Porsche Engineering as an innovative technology partner to the international automotive industry.”