Peugeot appoints new managing director for UK operations

Several changes have been made to the Peugeot UK team, with Adam Wood appointed managing director of the vehicle manufacturer’s UK operations and Sam Brandon appointed Peugeot’s regional operations and sales director.

In 2021, Wood joined the Stellantis Group as marketing director for Vauxhall and has held positions at the Renault Group and Dacia. Wood replaces Julie David who will take up a new role as the managing director of Stellantis Premium Brands.

“The Peugeot brand is going from strength to strength, and I am excited about our potential,” said Wood. “Peugeot will be launching five electric vehicles in the next two years, and it will be great to play a part in bringing these to UK drivers.”

In his new position, Wood will report to Stellantis UK managing director Paul Willcox, who said, “I am pleased to welcome Adam to the Peugeot UK team – he brings a wealth and breadth of experience to the role that will prove invaluable. I look forward to working with him over an exciting year for the brand as we launch new product and continue to electrify the model range.”