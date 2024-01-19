Mark Stewart named new CEO of Goodyear

Stellantis North America COO Mark Stewart has been appointed as the CEO of Goodyear Tire & Rubber, effective January 29, 2024.

“Mark is a seasoned automotive executive and proven operator with a track record of driving innovation and commercial excellence,” commented Laurette Koellner, independent lead director of Goodyear’s board.

Goodyear initiated a review in July 2023 to maximize shareholder value, in response to softening demand and rising inflation. As part of a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, Goodyear appointed new board members Joseph Hinrichs, a former senior executive at Ford Motor Company (now CEO of railroad giant CSX Corporation); Max Mitchell, CEO of aerospace and defense supplier Crane; and Tenneco Inc.’s former co-CEO, Roger Wood.

Acknowledging Stewart’s departure from Stellantis, CEO Carl Tavares said, “I would like to thank Mark Stewart for his contribution to this role after a three-year cycle, corresponding to the date of creation of Stellantis and I wish him the best in his new position.”