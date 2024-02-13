John Stone appointed to Cummins board of directors

Power solutions company Cummins Inc. has announced the addition of John H. Stone to its board of directors.

Stone is currently the president and CEO of Allegion – a company that specializes in security and access around doors and adjacent areas. Prior to this, he had a 19-year tenure at Deere & Company, where he rose to the role of president of the Worldwide Construction, Forestry and Power Systems business.

Other career highlights include roles at Six Sigma and Quality at General Electric, and service as an infantry officer in the US Army.

“I am delighted to welcome John to our board of directors,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO of Cummins.

“John joins our board with deep expertise in our industry and in leading strategic, technology-led growth and expansion initiatives, which will be an asset to us as we continue to execute our growth strategy and lead our industry through the energy transition.”

