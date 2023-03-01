Hyundai Motor UK appoints new president

Ashley Andrew, current managing director, has been appointed to the role of president of Hyundai Motor UK with immediate effect.

Having joined Hyundai in 2018 as sales director, Andrew took over as managing director in 2019. During this period, he consolidated the UK business with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth and the OEM’s future.

The evolutionary period saw a 45% increase in Hyundai’s average sales price, culminating in a record year for Hyundai Motor UK in 2022, when the company achieved its largest ever market share of 5.0% and 80,419 new cars registered.

Andrew has 29 years of previous automotive and sales experience at OEMs including Volkswagen and BMW. In his newly appointed role he will lead Hyundai’s UK business as it transitions toward a smart mobility future.

“I have been privileged to work with an outstanding team here at Hyundai UK and within our Retailer Network over the past few years and am delighted to be able, in my new role, to continue that great work together to shape and realize our vision for the future,” commented Andrew. “Hyundai is progressive, innovative, is a leader in clean mobility and has an exciting portfolio of new products yet to come to build upon the success of its award-winning line-up. I am excited to be part of what’s to come.”