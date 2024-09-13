Yokogawa unveils DLM3000HD series oscilloscopes and IS8002CDV data viewer software.

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation has launched its DLM3000HD series oscilloscopes and IS8002CDV classic data viewer (CDV) software.

The DLM3000HD meets the demand for compact, high-precision measurement of complex digital waveforms during inverter/motor development and testing. With 500MHz and 350MHz frequency bandwidth models, the combination of low-noise detection and high resolution allows technicians to perform studies in detail. Meanwhile, the new IS8002CDV software offers rapid response times, swift analysis of data and advanced algorithms.

Based on the DLM3000 series launched in 2018, the new model was developed based on feedback from customers who requested a lightweight, compact oscilloscope. It features silicon-carbide (SiC) technology, which can switch on and off in a few nanoseconds. Thanks to its multichannel measurement, wide bandwidth capabilities and improved vertical axis resolution, the DLM3000HD series can perform high-precision parameter measurements, statistical analysis and real-time mathematical functions.

The new DLM3000HD offers 16 times greater (12 bit) resolution in the vertical axis to capture waveform overshoot and ringing for more accurate observation. It also features an auto setup function for in-vehicle serial bus development and evaluation. Other highlights include four-channel synchronous measurement, time synchronization with power analyzers and other waveform measuring devices, and high noise immunity.

The updated IS8002CDV software enables easy remote control without any programming. There is no learning curve thanks to emulation of the instrument on the PC. The offline analysis of files also allows engineers and researchers to use the instrument for other measurement tasks. Target markets include transportation and autonomous vehicles along with power/energy sectors. It can be used to assess in-vehicle serial bus/network protocols, including CAN, CAN FD, and the development of ECUs and embedded mechatronic devices.