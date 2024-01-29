Toyota acknowledges further engine certification irregularities

In 2022, Toyota owned Hino Motors was shown to have irregularities in its emissions testing procedures dating back to 2002 and at the end of 2023 Toyota-owned Daihatsu found itself tackling a safety testing controversy. Now, the company has reported that engine building subsidiary Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) has been subject to an internal investigation into potential irregularities of certification regulations related to the inappropriate domestic emissions certification of engines.

According to Toyota, the investigation found that irregularities occurred during the horsepower output testing for the certification of three diesel engine models for automobiles that Toyota had commissioned to TICO for manufacture. During certification testing, the horsepower output performance of engines was measured using ECUs with software that differed from that used for mass production, in order that results from testing were more consistent.

The company states that 10 vehicle models are using the affected engines globally, including six in Japan. However, it has re-verified the mass-produced products manufactured at the plant and confirmed that the affected engines and vehicles meet the required engine performance output standards. Despite this, Toyota has issued an apology to its customers and stakeholders for the uncertainty the investigation has caused.

Based on the results of the investigation, TICO has temporarily suspended shipments of the affected engines. Toyota has also decided to temporarily suspend shipments of vehicles equipped with the affected engines.

In a statement, Toyota said, “Going forward, we will provide detailed explanations to the authorities and promptly proceed with appropriate measures, including conducting testing in the presence of witnesses if appropriate.

“We consider the appropriate process of certification to be a major prerequisite for doing business as an automobile manufacturer. We recognize the gravity of the fact that the repeated certification irregularities at TICO, following those at Daihatsu, have shaken the very foundations of the company as an automobile manufacturer.

“TICO has informed us that they will start by providing detailed explanations to authorities regarding these findings and proceed with measures under their guidance in the hopes of regaining the trust of customers and other stakeholders as a manufacturer worthy of certification.”

Toyota has admitted that the business at TICO will need restructuring, and this will require “a change in the mindset of all individuals, from management to employees, as well as a drastic reform of corporate culture”.