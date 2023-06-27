Next BMW M5 will be a hybrid, and Touring option returns

BMW has confirmed that the 2024 version of its M5 is now completing its test drives on public roads, BMW Group proving grounds and racetracks around the world. The company has also confirmed the addition of a Touring variant to the model range for the first time in over a decade. However, unlike the E60 variant of 2007, the new car will sadly not feature a naturally aspirated V10. The saloon and Touring variants will be equipped with a newly developed hybrid system.

According to the company, testing of the first prototypes of the Touring is to commence imminently in urban traffic as well as on country roads and motorways around Munich and at the BMW M headquarters in Garching. The integrated application of all drive and suspension systems will then also be carried out for the new BMW M5 Touring on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife, among other places.